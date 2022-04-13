D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $246,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.