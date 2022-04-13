D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $255,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 452,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

