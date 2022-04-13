D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 522,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.