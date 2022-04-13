Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

