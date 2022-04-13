Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $2,136,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.10. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

