Barry P. Flannelly Sells 43,993 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.