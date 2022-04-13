Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

