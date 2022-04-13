LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.