NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NMIH opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,405,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth $13,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

