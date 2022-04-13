Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $132.50 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

