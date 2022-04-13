Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.84

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 9153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.