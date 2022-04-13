Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 5.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 124,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,603,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Transocean alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.