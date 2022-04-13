Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 1,246.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

