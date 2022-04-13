Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.70. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.