Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.70. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

