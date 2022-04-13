iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,016 shares.The stock last traded at $105.69 and had previously closed at $106.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,489,000 after buying an additional 310,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after buying an additional 296,441 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

