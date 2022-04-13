Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.97. Approximately 132,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 447,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

