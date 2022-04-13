Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 1,383.3% in March

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

