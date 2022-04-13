Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.62

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $833.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.