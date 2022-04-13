Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.01. Immatics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

