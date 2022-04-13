Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.01. Immatics shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a market cap of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.