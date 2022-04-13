Analysts Set Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

TROW opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.