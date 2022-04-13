Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALSN stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 178,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

