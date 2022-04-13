Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CGEAF opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.