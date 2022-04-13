Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of CCJ opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 840,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 15.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

