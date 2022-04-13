Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

