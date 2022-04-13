Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

