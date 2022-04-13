Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 304 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $250.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

