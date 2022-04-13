Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $23,356,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

