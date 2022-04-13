Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $157,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

