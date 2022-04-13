Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 147,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

