Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

GBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $504.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generation Bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 152,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

