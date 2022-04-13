Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$13.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.24 and a 12-month high of C$17.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

