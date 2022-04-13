Brokers Set Expectations for American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after buying an additional 83,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in American International Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American International Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

