Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,660 shares of company stock worth $4,111,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

