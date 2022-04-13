Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.51) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 828.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.61. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.