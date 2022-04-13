Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

