Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 9,670 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

