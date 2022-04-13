Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,915 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth about $6,970,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

