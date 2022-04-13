Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.96. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

