Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

