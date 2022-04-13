$1.99 EPS Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

NYSE:LII opened at $242.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.79. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $242.17 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

