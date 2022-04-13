Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

NYSE MCD opened at $249.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

