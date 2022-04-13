Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

