Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,018 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,508,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.