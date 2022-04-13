51,897 Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,111,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $45.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.