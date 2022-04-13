Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.30) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.45) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.27).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.78.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

