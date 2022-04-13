Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMIN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,480.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,490.16. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

