Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Ferguson (LON:FERG) to Hold

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,960 ($129.79) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of £132.60 ($172.79). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($169.40) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £125.75 ($163.86).

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,722 ($126.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of £114.09. The company has a market cap of £21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 9,043.48 ($117.85) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($177.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

