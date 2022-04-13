Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £115 ($149.86) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £105.46 ($137.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,165 ($93.37) and a 12 month high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,345.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,911.71. The stock has a market cap of £163.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.90.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

