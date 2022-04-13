Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 30.88 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.