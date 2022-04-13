The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.